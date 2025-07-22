Mark Carney operates as a banker and corporate leader, not as prime minister. We saw this in blazing technicolor when he brought forward Bill C-5, passed in the House of Commons on the 20th of June and rubber stamped without any amendments by the Trudeau-appointed Senate on June 26, 2025.

There was no public input allowed. Indigenous groups were especially alarmed that they were ignored since the bill could impact significantly on their interests. Carney whipped aside such inconsequential procedures because he knows best and expects only applause from his complacent personally selected cabinet who would not dare make even a suggestion about Carney’s extravagant plan.

Read more >

Image: Theo Moudakis