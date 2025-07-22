ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Courtemanche's avatar
Richard Courtemanche
2h

How could Canada not have the elements in place to prevent such treason!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture