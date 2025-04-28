Tomorrow’s election will be one of the most important in Canadian history. The results hang on one crucial question: what’s the biggest threat to Canada right now?

The Liberals, under the guidance of Mark Carney, have used every tool at their disposal to frighten, persuade, and cajole voters into believing the biggest threat to Canada is American tariffs and America’s president.

But while relations with America are indeed something Canadians should care about, let’s hope that they’re not quite gullible enough to fall for that one. Let’s hope they recognise what Liberals have spent ten years proving over and over: the greatest threat to Canada as we know it isn’t in some other country. It’s right at home in Canada, nestling comfortably in the nation’s biggest armchair: the feckless and arrogant Liberal Party, with Mark Carney at its head.

Canadians don’t need Carney to save them from Trump. They need someone to save them from Carney

Liberals have painted a lurid picture of the US government as Canada’s greatest threat, with Carney, an improbable knight in banker’s blacks, suiting up to fight the star-spangled dragon. But when a real dragon shows up, like China, watch them drop the hero act. Under the Liberals’ watch, China has been linked with continual interference in Canadian affairs, including in this very election.

You won’t believe this, but it’s true: Conservative federal candidate, Joseph Tay, was forced to cease in-person campaigning for safety reasons after Beijing placed a bounty on his head and issued a warrant for his arrest. Tay was subjected to a wave of online threats and disparagement. The SITE Task Force – Canada’s election-threat monitor – confirmed that Tay is the target of a transnational repression operation tied to the People’s Republic of China. Why? Because Tay is a vocal critic of China, and was involved with the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests.

And what have the Liberals – who should have dealt with Chinese interference years ago – done about it? Well, Tay’s Liberal opponent, Paul Chiang, thought it would be funny to joke that someone should turn Tay into the Chinese consulate and collect the bounty. And Mark Carney defended Chiang – until the general outcry forced Chiang to resign.

With friends like these, who needs enemies?

It’s a perfect example of how Liberals have failed to protect Canadian citizens during the past decade – and how arrogant they are when called out. Carney, who was PM at the time, should have instantly dissociated himself with Chiang and taken steps to ensure Tay was able to continue campaigning in safety, as both Tay and the Canadian public deserve. But that, evidently, was the last thought on his mind.

And now he wants to present himself as the one to save Canada from Trump? Canadians don’t need Carney to save them from Trump. They need someone to save them from Carney.

The Net-Zero heroism and climate alarmism is bad enough. But it’s his slipperiness that’s most concerning. Why would Canadians trust him? He went to a couple of fancy universities; well, so did a lot of people, and many of them – unlike Carney – managed to graduate without accusations of plagiarism (which Carney has denied).

He claims to be a notable economist, a polished man of affairs. But senior politicians both in Canada and in England deny he’s any kind of financial hotshot.

“I have listened, with increasing disbelief, to Mark Carney’s attempts to take credit for things he had little or nothing to do with back then,” was Stephen Harper’s comment. Liz Truss had even harsher things to say: “He did a terrible job…I think they need to wake up in Canada.” Carney was “almost tarred and feathered as he left London’s Heathrow Airport,” according to Conrad Black.

Carney’s relationship with the truth has been distant at times. He was chair at Brookfield from August 2022 until mid-January 2025, and retains assets that are now in a blind trust. But there are questions over his decision to move Brookfield out of Canada into the US ahead of Trump’s tariffs. Given that he retains assets and interest in the company, election observers are keenly concerned about future conflicts of interest.

In the end, it’s all a bit slippery. You don’t get to be climate crusader of the year and a capitalist investor. That’s playing both sides, and it’s sure to blow up in Carney’s face. Sadly, if the polls are to be believed, he’ll have already won the election by then. Yet hope springs eternal, and the polls have misled us before. For Canada’s sake, let’s hope they’re wrong this time too.

From The Spectator/April 28, 2025