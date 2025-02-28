Reporting on Rampling’s involvement in the ARC conference, the RA website commented: ‘It’s not the first time that the DJ and Shoom founder has expressed fringe political views. He’s a vocal opponent of the Covid-19 vaccine, described net-zero carbon emission targets as a “scam” and implied that the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset initiative is an attempt at creating a tyrannical world government.’ Reaction to the party’s shutdown has been muted, showing a lack of backbone in the conservative movement. The ARC (Jordan Peterson) has made little fuss about it.

The problem for the left-wing moralists is that they have declared so many people as extremists, and treated them so hatefully, that they cannot see how extreme and hated they have become. But sadly, good people such as Rampling pay the price for standing up for freedom. We must ensure that their sacrifice was worthwhile.

