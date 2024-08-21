The father-in-law of social media influencer and celebrity Catholic convert Candace Owens publicly rebuked his celebrity daughter-in-law for her escalating diatribes against the Jews. Lord Michael Farmer, a committed Christian who is a member of the House of Lords and an outspoken advocate of persecuted Christians, published a thread on the social media platform X on Monday, days after Owens went on a widely-watched internet rant claiming that Zionists are not the original Jews but are actually demon-worshipers.

