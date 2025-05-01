Mark Carney has now been unleashed on Canada, to wreak his globalist agenda. An agenda which will further damage our economy, destroy our energy sector, won’t fix our broken health care system, will continue to push the trans narrative and medical assistance in dying, and will push for more censorship. In addition to all of that, Carney will utterly fail to oppose Donald Trump on tariffs.
Carney will bribe opposition MPs to cross the floor to get his majority….and he will succeed. Then the Iron Curtain will fall as Liberals will shut down democracy and free speech. At least they will try. Trudeau did a good job of being totally unaccountable so expect worse from Carney the WEF Globalist EU loving bureaucrat.
Trump’s tariffs are a means to bring about a fair global trade system especially changing the reliance on China for cheap goods and exchange for raw materials??
Australia sends our resources overseas and we pay top dollar for it to be sent back to us??
Repeated in every country??
Globalisation was touted as being about stability equality and sustainability but hasn’t measured up because the administration class has hi jacket the process and sold us out for their gains??
Believe in the change that Trump is bringing not the doomsayers??
God bless Canada America Australia the UK and Europe