It is nothing short of shocking that the Liberals under Carney are emerging as quite popular in spite of the hell Trudeau just put us through. What had seemed like a done deal for Poilievre has all of a sudden become a close and intense contest. As it stands, Carney is an imposter. But he is also a real threat. Poilievre is going to have to fight like he has never fought before. If he loses, the elitist charlatan takes the reins. What a dismal and dreary outcome that would be.

Read more >

Mark Carney. Image via CBC.