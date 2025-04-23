I have never been married to any political party. I have voted both Liberal and Conservative depending on their policies, track record and leader. I do a lot of research, as I have done this time, using as many sources as I can. I am sharing my information and conclusions with you and I hope you will pass it on to others.

Economy

• During the past 10 years of LIBERAL government, the national debt has doubled (from 616 billion to 1,3 trillion – that costs us 54 billion annually in interest, more than we spend on healthcare). This contributed to the intense inflation that followed COVID. GDP per capita growth has been near 0% according to IMF data.

• CARNEY has been the economic advisor to Trudeau for the past 5 years and during this time there was high inflation and huge debt.

• CARNEY brags that he was successful in managing the bank crisis in 2008/9. Stephen Harper, the PM at the time, says it was his Finance Minister, Jim Flaherty who made the correct calls and not CARNEY. In England they call him the Reverse Midas and Carnage Carney, who seriously damaged their economy.

• CARNEY has made his plans for the economy clear in his 2021 book, “Value(s): Building a Better World for All” in which he writes, “build an economy and society based not on market values but on human values.” In other words, Canadians will suffer economically but we will be helping the environment. Easy for him to say with his millions.

• POILIEVRE has committed to do whatever is necessary to get pipelines and LNG terminals built quickly. POILIEVRE will have only one regulatory agency to deal with environmental approvals with most decisions made within 6 months. If necessary, he will pass national emergency legislation to force the projects through.

• He will cut all unnecessary spending, including grants to the CBC English side. CARNEY has promised the CBC an additional 150 million. Environmental red tape will be thus greatly reduced and far less will be spent on environmental initiatives.

• POILIEVRE will eliminate the LIBERAL’s capital gains increase to encourage entrepreneurs.

• POILIEVRE will decrease the tax rate for the bottom tax bracket.

Trump Threats

• Many people feel this election is about dealing with Donald Trump and his threats – tariffs, 51st state. Trump wants to negotiate better deals with all countries, and we will have to do that. However, we need to deal from a position of strength but thanks to the last 10 years of LIBERAL governance, we are in an incredibly weak position as shown in the above section. CARNEY’s advice to put the environment above smart economic moves was a disaster. The most important thing we need to do is build more pipelines and LNG terminals so we can get our enormous oil and gas resources to markets other than the US and we need to do it as fast as possible.

• CARNEY now says he will do these things BUT only after negotiating with the provinces and aboriginals. That did not work very well in the past and it will not work well now. He has been working against this for decades so how credible is this last-minute conversion?

• POILIEVRE is more serious. He will try to get buy-in but if it fails, he will use national emergency legislation and the Notwithstanding clause to do what must be done.

• Trump prefers to have CARNEY win the election. Why? Obviously, he prefers a weak person/country across from him at the negotiating table.

• Trump believes the biggest threat to the United States is China. The fact that CARNEY has huge investments in China and the fact that he defended a candidate who threatened to turn over an opponent to the Chinese and called it a teachable moment will not make him an effective negotiator against Trump.

• Nor will the fact that he is a globalist (ie. Socialist) endear hm to Trump.

• Nor will his referring to Trump as “the Orange Man.”.

• China is interfering in our election in support of the LIBERALs. Clearly they think the LIBERALs will be much weaker in dealing with them.

• POILIEVRE has gone out of his way not to insult Trump even at the risk of not scoring cheap political points. He cares more about doing what is best for Canadians than saying what might be popular.

Environment

• CARNEY has lied about getting rid of the carbon tax. In fact, he is replacing the consumer carbon tax with one on polluting industries who will pass on the costs to consumers.

• CARNEY pledged to keep Trudeau’s growth-killing policies such as emissions caps and to continue the impact assessment act which have slowed or stopped the development of pipelines, LNG terminals and mines.

• CARNEY has promised to add new environmental regulations that would raise prices even further, such as carbon tariffs on countries that don’t meet LIBERALs climate standards.

• Also, CARNEY has promised to maintain Trudeau’s anti-business policies.

• POILIEVRE will not have any carbon taxes on consumers or businesses, and he will not put tariffs on countries which do not meet Canada’s environmental standards. The last thing we need is a trade war with these countries.

• For CARNEY the environment trumps everything including the economy. He is for net zero carbon emissions. He was the UN’s special envoy on climate action and co-chair and creator of the Glascow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) which focuses on phasing out our fossil fuels like oil and natural gas and a zero-carbon economy by 2050, In his own words, “GFANZ is relentlessly, ruthlessly, absolutely focussed on the transition to Net Zero.” This would be disastrous for our industries and result in much higher prices for Canadians and almost no reduction in carbon worldwide.

• POILIEVRE would use emergency measures to push through pipelines and LNG terminals and thus allow us to export our relatively clean oil and gas to major polluters like China and India. This would allow them to stop mining coal and greatly reduce carbon emissions worldwide by far more than Canada’s 1%. POILIEVRE’s policies are both better for Canada economically and also much better for the environment globally.

Immigration

• The LIBERALs have mismanaged our historically successful immigration policies. They changed the point system which brought in skilled and necessary workers to more family reunification, acceptance of more refugees and a porous border with almost no deportations of illegal aliens (including drug/gun smugglers, human traffickers, and other types of criminals.)

• The LIBERAL immigration caps have increased to such an extent that they have driven up housing prices and put extra stress on our overburdened healthcare system.

• While CARNEY is in favor of getting to 100 million Canadians by 2050, POILIEVRE will reduce annual levels, will deport non-citizen criminals, and will once again favor people who will help Canada.

Crime

• Under the LIBERALs, studies show that violent crime is on the rise in urban centres across Canada. According to a report by the MacDonald Laurier Institute violent crimes, such as sexual assaults, have seen double digit increases.

• The LIBERALs have eliminated mandatory minimums for other serious transgressions such as child luring and gun offenses.

• LIBERAL laws on bail are so weak that all the provincial leaders have asked the LIBERALs to tighten them but to no avail.

• LIBERALs have passed laws instructing judges to take into account race and other DEI characteristics when sentencing. The result is many more violent criminals serving very little, if any, time in jail.

• POILIEVRE will use the notwithstanding clause to pass legislation so that multiple murderers will have to serve a life sentence with no parole.

• Life sentences will be required for the most egregious crimes: human trafficking (5 or more counts), gun smugglers (importing or exporting 10 or more illegal firearms) and anyone convicted of producing, trafficking or exporting more than 10 mg of fentanyl.

• POILIEVRE will pass laws to guarantee that people who commit and are convicted of three or more serious crimes will serve a minimum of 10 years and be classified as a dangerous offender. Minimum sentences will be reintroduced for crimes involving guns and mandatory leniency for criminals from marginalized groups will also be ended.

• Bail laws will be made much stricter.

• CARNEY has not proposed any solutions, and he has refused to comment on those of POILIEVRE. Even worse, in a June 8, 2020 Globe and Mail op-ed CARNEY endorsed social movements that called for defunding the police.

Defense policy

• The LIBERALs committed to NATO to spend 2% of GDP on defense. Years later they are still far from that target.

• They have left the military understaffed and very poorly equipped.

• CARNEY vaguely promised to increase spending above 2% within a few years but he hasn’t explained how he will do it and eliminate the deficit all while minimally reducing spending.

• LIBERALs have left our artic completely unprotected while there have been incursions by the Russians and Chinese, leaving us completely dependent on the protection of the US. This is one of the reasons why Trump is harping on us being the 51st state.

• POILIEVRE has committed to building a major military base in the north so we can defend ourselves since we are not doing our fair share today. This is part of the spending to increase our defense budget to 2% or more of GDP.

Housing

• During the last 10 years of LIBERAL rule housing costs have soared leading young people, even those earning good salaries, unable to purchase homes mainly due to hugely increased immigration. CARNEY has just hired one of the founders of the Century Initiative, the people who want to increase Canada’s population to 100 million by 2050 (2 and a half times Canada’s present population).

• CARNEY wants the government to be involved in using prefab housing. Government is notoriously inefficient at doing what the private sector can do better. Is it a mere coincidence that Brookfield, the company where CARNEY worked and still has a very substantial number of shares, just bought Modular Group, a major manufacturer of prefab housing.

• POILIEVRE prefers to have Canadian workers build new housing. He will cut the GST on new homes under 1.3 million. CARNEY copied the idea but only for first time home buyers of homes worth 1 million or less.

• POILIEVRE will reduce immigration and thus demand. That will bring prices down.

Ethics

• Conflict of interest: CARNEY moved his liquid assets to a blind trust but he still has tens of millions of dollars of carried interest from his Brookfield managing days which pays out when the corresponding fund increases in value. If he doubles down on his net zero policies, the fund will profit and so will he. CARNEY refuses to disclose his assets until after the election by which time it will be too late.

• Many of his fund’s investments have been in China which is another conflict. In 2024 he met with Zhu, deputy director of the Bank of China and Brookfield got a loan of 256 million to refinance their property holding in Shanghai. Will his strong relations in China influence his decisions in Canada?

• He refused to fire his candidate, Paul Chiang, after he said his rival should be kidnapped and handed over to China. This after China had held the two innocent Michaels in prison for years. He also refused to fire staffers who maliciously distributed fake and misleading buttons at a Conservative conference. Is that moral leadership?

• While he is against building pipelines in Canada, Brookfield under his management has built pipelines in Brazil, Arab countries (UAE, Qatar), as well as, recently in Texas this year. So, if it is good for his bottom line he favors pipelines but not if it is for Canada.

• He also made the decision to move Brookfield to New York from Toronto when he was planning to run for Prime Minister. He lied when he said the move occurred after he had left Brookfield. Further, he had Brookfield funds registered in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands to avoid paying taxes in Canada.

• Finally, he says different things in English and French. For example, in the English debate he said he would force pipelines through but in the French debate he said the opposite.

• There are no ethical issues with POILIEVRE and he pays his taxes in Canada. He has disclosed his assets.

Antisemitism and Israel

• Under the LIBERALs, hundreds of millions have been spent to support UNRWA in spite of knowing that they are indoctrinating children to become martyrs. CARNEY has promised an additional 100 million, knowing that UNRWA aids and abets Hamas.

• The LIBERALs have promised to arrest Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the only democracy in the Mideast if he comes to Canada. They have done absolutely nothing about the antisemitic demonstrations on campuses and streets all over Canada, the fire bombings and shootings at synagogues. They are not enforcing the laws on the books.

• They have stopped all arms sales to Israel.

• The LIBERALs never condemn antisemitism without also mentioning Islamophobia which is tiny problem compared to Jew hatred.

• Right after Oct. 7 they called for a ceasefire which meant no retaliation for the worse massacre of Jews in one day since the Holocaust.

• Neither Trudeau nor CARNEY have visited Israel after Oct. 7 when virtually every other Western leader has.

• When a heckler called Israel’s defense a genocide, CARNEY agreed saying, “that is why we don’t send them arms.” CARNEY supports a two-state solution with those whose charter calls for the destruction of Israel. He has never, not once, mentioned the hostages.

• CARNEY as Prime Minister has released, “The Canadian Guide to understanding and combatting Islamophobia.” It has such broad definitions that it deems any criticism of Palestinians, even denouncing Hamas could be considered an act of racism.

• In contrast, POILIEVRE has been unequivocal in his support of Israel and Jews.

• He has promised to stop the ugly demonstrations.

• He will deport the non-citizen leaders.

• He will vet new immigrants on their anti-Semitic leanings.

Bottom line

The LIBERALs have been horrible for Canada in every way. The people running with CARNEY are exactly the same people who supported Trudeau. CARNEY’s campaign is being run by Butts and Telford, the closest people to Trudeau. They prorogued Parliament to choose a new leader and made the campaign the shortest possible to make it as hard as possible to learn about CARNEY. They are focussing on Trump and the tariffs in the hope that you forget the last 10 years. In Britain, CARNEY was called, “the high priest of project fear.” While most of his predictions did not come true, he is now playing on the anxieties of our country to get himself elected.

As the Wall Street Journal concluded in a very negative review of Mark Carney: “Canada, you have been warned.”

Author: Dr. Doris Steinberg

CHOOSE WISELY NEXT MONDAY