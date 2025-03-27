In 2016, newspapers reported the PM attended Liberal cash-for-access $1,525 per ticket political events at homes of wealthy Chinese-Canadians in Toronto and Vancouver.

In May 2016, crossing the floor of the House of Commons, PM Trudeau muscled Conservative MP Gord Brown and elbowed NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brousseau.

PM Trudeau broke ethics laws (the first sitting PM to do so) in accepting a Bahamas holiday on the private island of Aga Khan – whose charity was later given $50 million from the government.

In February 2018, PM Trudeau and his family became international embarrassments when dressing up in costumes and arranging photoshoots while visiting India.

On this India trip, the Trudeaus invited known convicted criminal Jaspal Atwal to a reception in Mumbia.

In 2018, stories surfaced of Justin Trudeau groping a reporter when he was 28 at the Kokanee Summit in Creston, BC.

Stories surfaced in Ottawa of the PM insulting and bullying Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, who chose not to run again.

The SNC-Lavalin scandal dominated the news as the Liberal government was angling to provide the Quebec firm with a deferred prosecution deal instead of pursuing a criminal case for fraud and corruption.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) pressured Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Reybould to make the backroom deal. Wilson-Raybould resigned. President of the Treasury Board Minister Jane Philpott resigned. Trudeau’s Principal Secretary (and BFF) Gerald Butts resigned. The Ethics Commissioner found the PM had violated Canada’s Conflict of Interest Act. Post-2019 election, the newly appointed Justice Minister David Lametti provided SNC-Lavalin with a deferred prosecution deal.

In 2018, stories circulated about Trudeau’s inappropriate incidents as teacher that led to his dismissal from West Point Grey Academy – incidents that could not be confirmed due to non-disclosure agreements.

In March 2019, PM Trudeau apologized for making his sarcastic “Thank you for your donation” to an indigenous woman who interrupted a Liberal Party fundraiser in protest about poor living conditions.

In May 2019, the government abandoned their legal action against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and paid him an undisclosed amount to remain silent on the controversies involving Maritime naval contracts and the involvement of the PMO, Privy Council Office, and former minister Scott Brison.

During the 2019 election, the “Blackface Scandal” exposed PM Trudeau in blackface and costumes in three separate occasions when he was a teacher.

The “WE Charity Scandal” involved Liberals that were sole sourcing contracts to WE to run a $912 million dollar student program – and WE providing hundreds of thousands of favours to Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, his wife, Sophie and brother, Alexandre.

WE Charity also hired Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s daughter. Morneau resigned, supposedly over not recusing himself from cabinet discussions about WE Charity.

In October 2020, the story was exposed that Toronto real estate developer Wei Wei met with Trudeau at least twice as part of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) endorsed industry group that would later negotiate a $1 million donation arrangement with the Trudeau Foundation. Trudeau Foundation connections also played a part in the foreign interference investigation of Morris Rosenberg and subsequent inquiry led by David Johnston – both men exonerating PM Trudeau of all wrong-doing while being exposed as longstanding, close friends of the Trudeau family.

Allegations were made and never cleared up about undue interference into the RCMP investigation into the Nova Scotia mass murders. Implicated were the PMO, then-Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, all attempting to push the Liberals’ gun legislation while suppressing facts of the murders.

The pandemic period between 2020-2022 had multiple scandals: joint Canada-China virus research at the Winnipeg Lab and the mysterious firing and disappearance of two Chinese scientists; untold hundreds of millions spent on a Canada-Sino vaccine development and then the extra costs for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines; the $237 million sole-sourced and unfulfilled contract to former MP Frank Baylis for ventilators; the $300 million sole-sourced contract to SNC-Lavalin for mobile health units (with no proof they were even made); and, the $323 million sole-sourced contracts given to Quebec City pharmaceutical company Medicago to build a manufacturing plant and provide vaccines.

In September 2021, the PM marked the country’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by secretly jetting off to surf his favourite Tofino BC beach.

The PM’s and senior ministers’ mistreatment of Canadians during the Freedom Convoy (including freezing bank accounts) and the unconstitutional use of the Emergencies Act.

The $6,000 a night Corinthia Hotel room Justin Trudeau stayed in while attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral – and the coverup that he had been the occupant.

Chrystia Freeland could not explain in a Senate finance committee how in 2022 the government paid $2 billion to a non-existent entity called “the Canada Growth Fund;” and the same week the government admitted former Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna misinformed MPs regarding spending of $3.5 billion in infrastructure projects. Freeland and McKenna still have yet to fully explain the billions of dollars of expenditures.

Facts now public that senior government officials knew about the CCP’s undue influence in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, its election campaign misdeeds and threats to MPs and their family members, and they did not pass on the intelligence.

Canada was embarrassed internationally when, during the September 2023 visit of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, a Waffen-SS Nazi veteran was given a standing ovation in the House of Commons. Speaker Anthony Rota was scapegoated and resigned to cover the PMO’s involvement in the plans to honour the Nazi.

The PM accepted a gift from a family friend of a $84,000 Christmas family vacation at a Jamaican estate – and initially told Canadians he was paying for it.

Liberal-friendly GC Strategies scammed taxpayers for $19.1 million for development of the ArriveCan app and was awarded over $258 million for more than 140 contracts since 2015.

Liberals, supported by the NDP postpone the scheduled 2025 federal election date for a week in order that MPs elected in 2019 are eligible for their gold-plated pensions.

New facts are made public on the joint Canada-China virus research conducted at the Winnipeg Lab was gain-of-function research shared with the Wuhan Institute for Virology.

Canada has funneled millions of dollars to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees which is funding Hamas military operations in Gaza – and this included U.N. staff participating in Hamas’s October 7 savagery.

Without being fully transparent, the government has brought into Canada over a million foreigners per year (permanent, non-permanent and asylum seekers) for at least three years, and is now the global leader accepting the greatest number of third-world migrants.

A parliamentary security report reveals there are MPs and Senators who are collaborating with foreign agents, carrying out acts of intelligence gathering and covertly pressuring fellow MPs in return for election campaign money and volunteers. The PM dismisses the report and now is himself suspected of being top of the list of MPs working with foreign governments.

Liberal-friendly international firm McKinsey has been awarded hundreds of millions of sole sourced contracts – and paid for work not properly managed.

Auditor General flagged foul play with $1 billion agency Sustainable Development Technology Canada in its awarding of subsidies for green ventures, many to their Board members – including the chair and known Liberal-donor Annettee Verschuren pocketing a $217,000 grant for her own company.

Randy Boissonnault had multiple exchanges relating to business operations with his medical supplies company (which he still owns shares in) when serving as a cabinet minister – breaching conflict of interest laws (“Randy” is denying the facts.)

During the desperate evacuation of Afghanistan in 2021, former defence minister Harjit Sajjan ordered a special rescue mission for a group of Sikhs even as Canadian Forces were forced to leave 1,250 Canadians and hundreds of Afghans who supported Canada’s missions in Afghanistan.