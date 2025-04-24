If spending isn’t cut, how can Carney fund his platform? A home equity tax would give them just such a tool. They would frame it as an essential measure considering the trade war emergency. They could call it a temporary measure or frame it as something to help the next generation get on its feet. They would say it’s just a little bite and rest assured they will call it “fair”.

Anybody opposing such a move will be called selfish and pilloried in the public eye as the Liberals stoke class division based on age and wealth. It was a formula used by a certain revolution in 1917 and it could be used again. Envy during tough economic times is a strong motivator.

Carney has an ideological agenda and if you think your savings and home equity are immune from it, think again.

Read more >