Liberal Mark Carney wants us to be better people, according to his definition of a woke, net-zero Canada, and he would also like us to pay for the privilege of self-improvement through taxes and inflation. Conservative Pierre Poilievre on the other hand, doesn't so much want to make the people better; he wants to make life better for people.

Do Canadians want a government that for its legitimacy requires Canadians to be fearful — fearful of Donald Trump, of uncertainty, even of sunshine itself? Or, will Canadians choose a government that challenges them to be ambitious, to take the initiative for their own good and then liberates them to do it?

