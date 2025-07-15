Prime Minister Mark Carney has for decades preached climate virtue to a global audience while quietly profiting from oil, gas and airline giants — the sectors he claims threaten the planet. Yet, behind the net-zero rhetoric lies a massive personal fortune rooted in industries he publicly attacks, tucked away in a blind trust allegedly since he became Liberal leader in March.

The prime minister’s newly released financial disclosure to the Ethics Commissioner reveals that more than 95% of Carney’s holdings are based in the US in industries like oil, tech and finance. A mere handful of companies out of more than 600 on the disclosure list were based in Canada, including oil and gas and railway holdings, as well as Brookfield Asset Management (formerly a Canadian company before it transferred its primary listing to the US).

