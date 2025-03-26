Mark Carney’s sudden rise to power isn’t a win for democracy -- it’s a globalist takeover in a Canadian suit. Recently installed as Prime Minister of Canada without a single vote, Carney now leads both the country and the Liberal Party just months before a federal snap election that he called. This isn’t about Canadian politics -- it’s about global control.

But if anyone can see through the illusion and call it out before it spreads, it’s President Donald J. Trump. He didn’t just help take down Trudeau -- he rattled and exposed the entire globalist order that created him. And if Carney thinks he can quietly reset the game, he’d better prepare for the same storm that exposed Trudeau. Because Trump is still watching. And this time, he knows exactly who and what he’s dealing with -- more prepared than ever to confront the globalist forces at play.

