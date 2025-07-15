Canadians want police to fight crime, and would support greater enforcement against criminal suspects — such as specialized units and stronger search powers for illicit cash. The right solution is better police resources. The wrong and twisted solution is what the Carney government is doing: attacking every Canadian and criminalizing what was never a crime before.

If it’s more than $10,000, it will soon be a crime to use cash to buy your car or pay for a home renovation. Business contracts involving cash payments over that threshold will become a new kind of commercial offence. The Liberal government’s claim that this drastic law is necessary for public safety is difficult to believe. How many rotten leaders of the past have used the pretext of “security” to take away freedom?

