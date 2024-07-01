Sometimes new social practices solidify as tolerable and even admirable so quickly that people forget that, not long before, those same practices were seen as unacceptable or even harmful—and the philanthrocapitalism movement provides one such example. Until recently, the idea that personal profiteering is naturally 'philanthropic' for the wider community and inevitably beneficial to humankind was a laughable proposition. Today this has changed, and the concept of philanthrocapitalism is being hailed across the political spectrum as a laudable way to improve human welfare, and, in just over 10 years, the notion of philanthrocapitalism has evolved from a derided fringe philosophy to a powerful 'gospel' of wealth....

