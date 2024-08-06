Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier—Reality Is

You have been falsely convinced that you're the protagonists in a vast morality play called "the arc of History" and that you're "bending it toward justice." You're "on the right side of History," and that feels good—right up until the boot comes crashing down on your face. Then you'll realize it. You are bending the arc of history, of course, if we can even indulge such a metaphor, and you're bending it straight into a twenty-first-century gulag, whatever those will look like in our increasingly Black Mirror [the reflection you see on a device when you turn it off] society. You will be "thought reformed," or you will be discarded.

