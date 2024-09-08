In Child psychiatrist Dr. Miriam Grossman's book, Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist's Guide Out of the Madness, is an essential tool for parents whose children remain in American schools, both public and private. The book begins with a Dedication:

This book is dedicated to the parents of kids with Rapid-Onset Gender Dysphoria and to the groups who support them.

I spoke with you from your cars, basements, and bathrooms. You huddled and whispered behind closed doors, as if seeking my help was criminal behavior. You're not criminals, you are heroes. The criminals are the therapists, teachers, school counselors, and sex educators who indoctrinate your children with falsehoods, and the doctors who then disfigure and sterilize them. They are guilty of crimes. Their day will come.

