Western governments in the NATO military alliance are developing tactics of "cognitive warfare," using the supposed threats of China and Russia to justify waging a "battle for your brain" in the "human domain," to "make everyone a weapon." NATO is developing new forms of warfare to wage a "battle for the brain," as the military alliance put it.

The capacities of cognitive warfare are particularly dangerous, because its ambition alters the entire concept of warfare and supports globalism's overarching reset of the world and everyone who lives in it. BigBrain and BICAN neurotechnology will facilitate the imposition of technocracy and transhumanism on the world's population. How they will accomplish this is the subject of the next chapter.

