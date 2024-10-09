Blurring the boundaries between man and machine is being deceitfully marketed as progress for saving humanity and rescuing planet Earth. It is no such thing. It is globalism's most colossal humanitarian hoax, marketed for our own good but delivered for totalitarian control. And like bedazzled children, adults are being seduced by globalism's political candy.

Every astonishing scientific discovery, from gunpowder to flight to nuclear energy to the existence of the unconscious mind, has been used for both construction and destruction.

