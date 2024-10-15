The fusion of the Internet of Things with the Internet of Bodies blurs all boundaries between plants, animals, humans, and machines. It connects all things in an electrified planetary ecology ruled by the globalist elite—for our own good, of course. Stakeholder discussions follow a scripted marketing pattern of glorifying social/medical benefits of advanced science, briefly mentioning ethical considerations that must be worked out and completely ignoring the tyranny of the scientific dictatorship they are advancing.

Whether presented by Bertrand Russell, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari, or James Giordano, globalism is a totalitarian ideology that relies on the supremacist mindset of the elite, who believe that they can govern you better than you can govern yourself. Cognitive warfare will exploit the neuroscience and neurotechnologies of bioelectricity to establish totalitarian social control.

