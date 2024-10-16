As America's freedom clock continues to tick toward zero, the globalist elite are busy ramping up their investments in the science and technology that will enslave us. The introduction of 6G technology will change everything we now know about computing, computers, and communication technology. These networks are expected to arrive around 2030. Coincidence? I don't think so. The rollout will be timed to coincide with United Nations Agenda 2030.

Consider robotics from the globalist elite perspective. Robots are the ideal workforce. They are far more efficient and do not need to be paid, fed, clothed, or insured. There are no unions because there is no conflict. Robots are the epitome of a compliant workforce that is owned and operated by the globalist elite, who remain firmly entrenched in objective reality, where they are able to control the world's population living in the subjective reality of 6G.

