Henry VIII is the historical cautionary tale that warns of the existential danger in globalism's quest for absolute power and control. The globalist elite are attempting an American Reformation. They are separating America from its founding principles of freedom, liberty, and sovereignty; substituting Marxist collectivism for American individualism by replacing family authority with state authority; and exchanging Judeo-Christian traditions and values for Scientism. Scientism supports bioethical consensus morality, a unanimity of thought that awards the globalist elite absolute power—equivalent to Henry VIII and his self-serving doctrine, the divine right of kings.

