Our forefathers fought the British for freedom in 1776, and now the globalists are trying to reverse American history and return our nation to a system of rulers and ruled. This is America's last stand, and we the living must dedicate ourselves to the task before us and stand for freedom.

There are thirty-one words that affirm the values and freedom that the American flag represents. Now is the time to recommit ourselves to them, loudly, proudly, and unapologetically:

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

