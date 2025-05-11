It’s not just Britain. All Europe is infected, infested, debased by thirty years of political sabotage. All our governments are phonies; all the voting systems have been gamed. We all know the elections are fixed, rigged by postal fraud; bought with bribes; skewed by legions of uninvited voters shovelled into stealable towns. Every voice that dares whisper of change is muzzled, mocked, betrayed, slandered, roasted in mass-media bonfires and, when all else fails, arrested. Sometimes they come to the door at night and take people away -right here in Britain. Really, truly, madly.

