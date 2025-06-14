Although not explicitly stated at the event, it was evident to many observers that Canada’s proposed new laws will not apply equally to all faiths. Islam and mosques are expected to receive carveouts or accommodations, as has become standard in Western legal systems increasingly shaped by fear of “Islamophobia” accusations. “You can be sure: when Christian soup kitchens are stripped of their status and churches shuttered, mosques will remain untouched, and their funding intact,” said one attendee. “This is the double standard of post-Christian Canada.”

“Mr. President, we beg you—do not let our suffering be ignored. Tell Prime Minister Carney: You don’t get American markets if you burn down churches and jail Christians.”

