The classical ideal of the liberal university being concerned with the pursuit and dissemination of truth—knowledge—as a place of open intellectual inquiry and rigorous scholarship was eroding and becoming increasingly undervalued, and Fenton grew concerned that modern academia was becoming dominated by political and professional ideological conformity. Amusingly, at the beginning of his chapter ‘What universities are all about,’ he cites the philosopher Roger Scruton: “The modern university is an institution devoted to everything except education.”

In The Capture of Academia, Fenton describes a nearly five-decade career as a mathematician and computer scientist in British universities. From working-class roots and initially a left-leaning academic in outlook, as is common in universities, he gradually shifted to the right after becoming disillusioned with the evolving “far-left,” a movement influenced by trends such as critical race theory and identity politics that increasingly viewed society primarily through the lens of power, oppression, race, and gender, and became progressively less tolerant of dissent and other viewpoints.

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