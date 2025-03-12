Scott Jennings made an entire CNN panel look more stupid than usual over their desire to protect an anti-America, Jew-hating, pro-Islamic terrorist campus agitator, Mahmoud Khalil, from legally being deported from the United States.

Apparently, the congresswoman and the CNN panel are ignorant of the laws regarding green card holders: Green card holders are resident aliens, not citizens. Under 8 USC 1227, they are deportable for endorsing terrorist activity, persuading others to endorse terrorist activity, or support for a terrorist organization. The US government recognizes Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization.

(Selcuk Acar/ Getty Images)

