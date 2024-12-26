President Trump brings with him to Washington an incredible brain trust of talent and energy of all political stripes. This includes his new Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Junior, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, John Ratcliffe, etc. Even Trump’s secondary and tertiary circles of advisors have extraordinary resumes. This generation of leaders brings bold new ideas to the political debate. If they can pull it off, America will be infinitely better for it. But know the Trump team has inherited an unprecedented mess in immigration, deficits, military wokeness, indoctrination in schools, stifling regulations, etc. Most of all, they must wrench the corrosive fingers of the deep state from America’s collective throat, and it won’t be easy.

