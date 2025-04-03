Don’t be fooled, it’s not a Tariff Trade War that the mainstream media and politicians keep pushing at the masses, it’s the last ditch gang-up of world globalists on America. In order for One World Order to fundamentally change the world which we all grew up in—they must FIRST take down America.

With the bought-and-paid-for mainstream media out there pretending none of this is happening, the only way out relies on two basic things, one, coming out of the Darkness into the Light of Christ The King, and two, coming up with an effective patriot-driven ‘Great Escape’ from greedy, Davos-headquartered World Globalists, who aim to swallow all of North America whole.

Read more >