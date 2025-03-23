Tomorrow Communist ‘Dark Carnage,’ who has never been elected to office, nor even in Canada for the past 10 years, will ask the Governor-General to drop the writ.

My prayers are that straight talking populist PPC Leader Maxime Bernier will be elected even though the media continue to pretend that he doesn’t exist. I believe in miracles, and likely always will, hoping against hope that the beautiful country of Canada will be returned to the country we all grew up in.

Meanwhile, we must all be aware, stay strong, live in reality, and trust only in God Almighty and not self-serving, destructive politicians.

