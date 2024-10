Beyond the egregious example of the two recent hurricanes, anyone who still believes in the legitimacy and benevolence of governments and their agencies should recall the so-called ‘vaccines’ which were touted as a miracle cure for Covid-19. By now, if you still believe this to be the case, you are either anaesthetised or otherwise desensitised; the evidence of their deadly toxicity is all around you.

Image: Shutterstock_2066962475-1536x900.avif

Read more >