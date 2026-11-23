The ‘Christians’ who tell us that Christianity instructs us to love our enemies do indeed seem to love the enemies of Christianity. The attitude they display towards the mass slaughter of Christians by Muslims is one of supine indifference, at best, or malign deflection and denial that makes them the apologists, the propagandists, and the excusers of Islamic atrocities. Pope Leo fiercely lectures Trump and Israel on the Iran War, and has had virtually nothing to say about Iran murdering over 40,000 of its own citizens just before the US-Israeli intervention. The ‘forgive your enemies’ Christians lecture Trump repeatedly on the alleged brutality of enforcing immigration and border laws, but have had nothing to say about immigrants who rape children in the UK or who murder US citizens.

I know, though, that Christ did not come to say ‘side with the foreign terrorists and foreign rapists, do not defend your homes or your culture or your people, and let evil triumph while you submit to it, excuse it, and join it’. The Love of Christ was never ‘Love Everything’ and it was certainly not the paedophile slogan ‘Love is Love’. The dove of peace was never intended as a perpetual flag of surrender. The Christian or in general any good man is called to challenge evil, not accommodate and embrace it. When Christians saved the western world from Muslim invaders through force and with violence they were doing good. When pretend Christians invite Muslim conquest while intoning ‘love thy enemy’ they are doing evil.

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