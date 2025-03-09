Could a Bombshell Discovery Render All of Biden's Presidential Actions 'Null and Void'?
Whoever controlled the Autopen controlled the Presidency
The Biden presidency might have been the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the American people. A shocking investigation by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project has revealed that virtually every document bearing Joe Biden's signature during his presidency was signed by an autopen — except for one.
The evidence is overwhelming. We know that Biden's handlers desperately tried to prevent anyone from meeting with him one-on-one. Even Democratic insiders admit the truth.