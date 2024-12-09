On February 8, 2022, he privately donated $50 to the Freedom Convoy through the GiveSendGo fundraising platform. While making that donation, Constable Brisco did not indicate that he was a police officer. At the time, he believed that his donation would be anonymous.

Soon after, GiveSendGo was hacked, and the names of donors to the Freedom Convoy were made public. The Ontario Provincial Police circulated the list to police agencies throughout the province for further investigation even while knowing it had been illegally obtained.

