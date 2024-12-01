Problem/reaction/solution: It’s a scam as old as scamming. If every human on earth can be taxed vaccinated victimised, there is almost no limit to the cash-flow. Early in the 21st century the gravy-train of Human Rights rolled into town packed with monetized migrants. Administrators scratched their heads as a horde of young Starmers flocked to the platforms with their heads full of law and millions in mind. They were not disappointed. While the public dozed new legislative mazes were erected within the ‘asylum’ system before the government accelerated the invasion that would make them necessary. Every parasite in the world with a sharp eye for benefits was invited to participate and business exploded.

FULL ARTICLE

Woke law is a gold mine for highly-qualified legal bandits

Those of us born in the 20th century thought lawyers were paid to stop the crazy people ruining lives. Prosecute criminals and protect the innocent. But a ‘human rights’ lawyer does the opposite. Catch a burgler in your bedroom, kick him in the nuts and Mr/Ms Human Rights will prosecute you. Indeed, millions of criminals get free housing, money and health-care just for breaking into a country where they don’t belong. Putting this kind of lawyer in charge of a country is a catastrophic blunder -and that is why Sir Kier Starmer must be driven from office. He and his ilk are the mad ideologues who upend reality, demand gulags for the innocent and turn our prosperous cities into ugly ethnic battlegrounds crammed with foreign paupers.

HOW THEY DO IT

One of the oldest and most successful business models is to profit from ‘solving’ a problem created by your own efforts. The arms industry is the classic example, but since the wily old Rockefeller who pioneered snake-oil, a thousand variations of the trick have been played. Pharmaceutical companies have no incentive to manufacture cures because only afflicted people will deliver profits. In the pharma business-model customers will become addicted -by choice or necessity- to products that provide only temporary relief. Covidian law demonstrated that when compulsion replaces choice, patients equal profits. (This plays into the old cliche that Socialist ideas are so good they must be compulsory). The biggest non-surprise of the ‘miracle’ anti-covid-mRNA injections of 2021 was the near-immediate announcement that the ‘protection’ they bestowed required infinity ‘boosters’ for the rest of your life.

Four years ago this very month, the Daily Mail announced the first £115 million UK purchase of the “94.5% EFFECTIVE” must-have Covid goop injections. The running total amount ripped off from taxpayers to finance the jab-scam so far stands at £11.7 BILLION.

DAILY MAIL REPORT: NOVEMBER 2020

The reason few noticed when lawyers began adopting similar shady practices was that most of us never saw the law as a commercially-motivated service. Lawyers were a breed apart, respectable and well-motivated. Lawyers were assumed to be super-smart people who toiled to make society function, protect victims and punish criminals. In other words, they solved our problems. But there’s a lot more money in creating problems, and as the new century dawned lawyers worldwide set about doing just that.

PERSECUTION BINGO

Snake-oil and ‘vaccines’ are no-lose games of miraculous thinking: if you die it was god’s will, if you live the ‘cure’ saved you. Woke law is a no-lose vocabulary game. If you think you’re normal, tough luck; if you say you’re special, you must be. So lawyers contrive to re-label everything including criminals and crimes, forcing the rest of us (labelled far-right extremists) to wage a war of words in a foreign language -a language they dictate.

No group has been blessed with more of this re-branding than illegal immigrants, now appearing as the undocumented, refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants at a border near you. To reinforce their ‘claims’ every illegal is offered a succulent menu of victimhood upon arrival. Inevitably, no migrant worthy of his benefits can fail to find himself on the persecution bingo-card of Human Rights.

First stop for newbies is the identity pool; just pick yourself a [race; religion; sect; cult; tribe; ethnicity; sexuality and/or gender-identity]. Match this with an appropriate dose of ism e.g. [sexism; racism, ableism] and you’re off to the races. Still struggling to optimise your suffering? Don’t forget there are unlimited bonus points for conveniently invisible ‘mental health issues’ [autism; aspergers; schizophrenia; paranoia; trauma; OCD; ADS; PTSD etc etc]. In search of monetizable diagnoses, when all else fails the alphabet is a lawyer’s very best friend, as pioneered by the LGBTQ@PFx1W2+KFC community a.k.a. the 2sLGBTQA+ community in Canada. (More random keyboard diversity is available on request).

The absurd unearned elevation of the alphabet people exemplifies the powerful, ancient technique of divide and conquer. Naming a series of legally-privileged categories, so-called ‘Equality Law’ does the exact opposite of creating a level playing-field. Instead, the principle of ‘protected characteristics’ establishes a brutal hierarchy from which the majority are excluded. Naturally, these conform to the very same self-proclaimed ‘qualities’ found on the persecution bingo card.

If all the gender-insanity laws were torn up tomorrow -as they should be- hundreds of millions in legal fees would vanish overnight. One of the simplest ways to generate an endless income for lawyers is to quietly create laws that defy reason and only then begin enforcing them. It is long, detailed legal arguments that trigger huge fees, so the most controversial, most debatable laws imaginable are hustled onto the books. This is why the cult of genderism was preceded by the legislation and not followed by it. As a result, we are forced into a battle to reverse actions than should never have been taken in the first place.

The legal cart was rolling long before the gender horse got loose from its craftily unbolted stable. By the time parents realised their children were being indoctrinated into a fantasy-world of sexual confusion the crazy laws were already in place. By the time women realised a policeman could sexually assault them if he simply claimed to be female the hairy hands were already on them. Reality had been stood on its head because the people we trusted to uphold it had discovered a gold-mine.

By 2018 woke lawyers were printing money. Citizens turning to the courts for help found that sanity had been shot full of pronouns and buried beneath the Gender Equality Act. To reach the motherlode, gender-cute lawyers would descend into the sewers of human imagination, defending predatory butchers who mutilated children. Competing in the same fertile pastures, ‘human rights’ lawyers move mountains to make sure convicted rapists and fugitive pedophiles can enjoy the full benefits of citizenship in the country of their choice.

| Read : LBC reporter Danielle de Wolfe

In Britain alone the Human Rights Lawyers Association admits to a membership of ‘over 2000’ but this barely scratches the surface of the income tsunami generated by HR laws in practise. Those engaged include solicitors, barristers, advocates, judges, government lawyers, legal academics, legal executives and in-house lawyers. Long and complex cases can travel through multiple courts for years on end, while billions are generated by the requirement to house, feed and nurture “claimants” in the meantime. With thousands of new arrivals every single week the sums involved are truly colossal. Taken as a whole, there is an entire Human Rights economy operating in parallel to that of every country that subscribes to this massive racket.

OH WHAT A KNIGHT

Sir Kier Starmer, Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath, built his career on standing up for the dregs of the world; child-murderers, rapists etc. But he really made his name by loudly greasing the skids for the global army of refugee scamsters and the terrorists lurking in its ranks. Hypnotised by a traditional addiction to the lurid communistic fantasies hatched at student-union orgies, the Labour Party chose Starmer -who spent five years converting the Crown Prosecution Service into a far-left grievance academy- as the man to ‘fix broken Britain’.

A hard-core far-left extremist, Starmer understands exactly how political law works. The introduction of insane laws is not just a tool of disruption, but a calculated strategy to remove power from the public majority -where it belongs- and award dictatorship-powers to the elite. The legal profession do their dirty work. Mad laws are multiplying faster than we can count; written in secret and instituted while we are busy trying to cope with migrant invasions/gang culture/pride pornography/inflation/social-distancing/mask-mandates/ breathing tax/ world war 3 and whatever other crisis has been scheduled for the week.

An intricate web of legal traps and subtle re-definitions is being woven, one that paralyses our freedoms by creating a hierarchy in which non-lawyers cannot compete. Debates are permitted but only in elite circles. In this way, the separation of powers between the government and the law vanishes; the elected ones become the law, by force of exclusion. If you’re not in the club you have no voice. In this paradigm public input shrinks while lawyers grow ever-stronger.

Ominously, laws tend only to multiply, as neither politicians nor lawyers have any incentive to ever remove laws from their arsenals, preferring to bulk up new laws that reinforce the old, or simply pile on complications. For example, after the British Brexit referendum, the government introduced the Great Repeal Bill which was named to dupe the public into thinking EU laws would be removed. In fact, seven years later, literally thousands of pre-Brexit EU laws remain in place. A number have been amended, mostly in meaningless ways. As Reuters reported in 2022:

“Britain had originally aimed to remove all retained EU laws (REUL) by the end of 2023 - a flagship policy for hardline Brexiteers but one which sparked warnings from businesses about legal uncertainty and bureaucratic chaos.Last May the government ditched that plan, instead proposing the revocation of only around 600 of the remaining EU laws by the end of 2023. In an update on Monday, the government said it would "revoke or reform approximately 500 instruments" in 2024 and that it hoped to have reviewed or repealed over half of such laws by June 2026.”

In other words, squads of lawyers were (and still are) charging massive hourly rates to arrange endless delays, cosmetic changes and postponents that ensure the LEAVE vote was a pointless exercise. The law has subverted the so-called “democratic will” of the public, who participated in a “game-changing” referendum that was just a theatrical performance. Having got away with such a monstrous deception, the dictatorship of state-crafted law is now standard operating procedure. Emboldened by success, the political class believe they can legislate their way round any public vote that might stand in the way of their agenda.

The logical result will be a law for every tiny detail of human activity; a world in which (1) all human actions are constantly monitored and recorded (2) everyone’s data is constantly cross-referenced until matched with one or more offences (3) selective prosecutions targetted to eliminate public dissent. The mere threat of prosecution will create a climate of fearful compliance and silence, until even thinking of dissent triggers guilt and shame.

We see this process well-advanced in China but gathering strength in the west. Canada is already holding communistic ‘human rights tribunals’ which dispense punishments for non-compliance. This week the so-called Ontario Human Rights Tribunal fined a small town named Emo for its failure to display a “2sLGBTQA+ rainbow flag” in celebration of Pride Month. Some queer group called Borderline Pride is supposed to get $15,000 as ‘compensation’ and Emo Mayor Harold McQuaker has been ordered to complete an online course called “Human Rights 101”.

Non-participatory hate-crime is far from the only horror coming into play, as the creation of ‘protected categories’ is itself a cult centred on a societal Frankenstein’s monster. In search of a Supreme Being the system must logically prioritise a non-white, physically-handicapped, biologically-female, gender-queer, migrant transexual with a criminal record, learning difficulties and mental health issues stemming from historic trauma that triggered PTSD. Although no real human could tick all these boxes, any half-wit could fake at least two of them to jump a queue for housing, benefits or a pay-rise. And millions do exactly that -climbing onto the oppression ladder and trampling the society of meritocracy into the dirt. The sly, lazy, cunning and greedy are thus elevated while the rest fight for the remaining crumbs. In a legally-enforced pyramid of divisive self-identification, oppression is its own reward.

This Malice in Wonderland inversion of the norms is turning civilised countries into hysterical, overcrowded day-care centres policed by selective prosecution. When the game is fixed it is the decision-making officials that pick winners. Our societies are becoming dominated by a new elite-class of bent referees who rake in the profits while minor players scramble for ever-decreasing resources. Government by lawyers is legalised dictatorship where the privileged craft rules to enrich themselves, enabled by a mercenary underclass of compliant, self-proclaimed victims. These are the twin opponents of the merit-based society: lawyers and claimants. Both are currently sucking the blood from every one of the post-democratic states comprising NATO and it’s time to separate these leeches from the host. “Socialism is not an alternative to capitalism; it is an alternative to any system under which men can live as human beings” - Ludwig von Mises

Article by Ian Andrew-Patrick

December 1, 2024