Prosecutors in the case of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber say they are seeking several years of jail time to deter a future “breakdown of public order.” “The Crown acknowledges that it’s seeking an extraordinary sentence in this case,” Westcher told the court. “However, Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich are criminally responsible for extraordinary harm and profound impact to the public.”

Westcher reiterated that Lich and Barber were not on trial for their political beliefs, and that Canadians are free to express their beliefs. “What they are not free to do is counsel others to break the law, paralyze the city, or flout police orders under the banner of a peaceful protest,” she said.

