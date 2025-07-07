If you are a British man or woman, with a family, living in or close to a part of Birmingham, or London, or Bradford that is likely to be caught up in communal violence, you deserve to know what might be heading your way. Making a hard decision in advance might allow you to save your family, your wealth, your health, your sanity. The government and its various satellites will always insist everything is under control. Do you trust them?

The British state cannot secure the border, cannot deport illegal immigrants, cannot stop the industrial-scale sexual exploitation of native girls by Pakistani gangs, cannot explain why British cities are turning into third-world slums, cannot balance the books, cannot stop Muslim sectarianism, cannot stop funding the colonisation of our country, and cannot explain how it will save us from being dragged into a maelstrom of violence, but is, supposedly, a powerful and determined actor that will take definitive action when necessary.

