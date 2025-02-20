The crybaby U.S. Catholic Bishops sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its decision to end funding of refugee resettlement, calling the action unlawful and harmful to newly arrived refugees and to the nation’s largest private resettlement program. In reality, they could care less about the refugees. What they really are concerned about is the drain on their collective pocketbooks once the resettlement business dries up under Trump. And let’s be honest here. They call it resettlement but what it’s really all about is human trafficking for the benefit of rich corporations in need of cheap labor.

