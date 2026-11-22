Let’s back up for a moment here and consider what Tommo’s State ‘crime’ amounts to: A) acting as a (one man) more effective deterrent than the Border Force, the Royal Navy and the Home Office combined. B) putting to bed the lie that illegal immigration cannot be stopped – the mere threat of Tommo and his men manning the south coast would, I dare say, significantly reduce the number of dinghies braving the Channel overnight (though far less than the patently absent police, army and Border Force doing its proper job could do). C) Most importantly, being the figurehead of a public movement that could reclaim these islands for those with the genuine right to be here.

There was no justification for refusing him bail in the first place. Bail denied him while it was granted to two men arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts at RAF Fairford under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006. It would be hard to make this up. That 15 months is a more substantial sentence than that given to some of those breaking into the country and committing sexual assault also should not need saying. But it does need saying.

This sentence is not just an outrage to justice, it is a deliberate, calculated attempt to quell the rebellion Tommo so efficiently and calmly coordinated. It is a warning shot to the next man stepping up to fill Tommo’s shoes: don’t, you will be hung out to dry and forgotten by the system; just like all those underage white working-class girls.

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