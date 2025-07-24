Now it’s still possible that some form of actual justice will happen, although since Trudeau, Carney, Freeland and those who actually really did break laws, probably more so than any politician in Canadian history ever did are not on trial, yet, I don’t see how that can happen. Giving Tamara and Chris a ticker-tape parade, if that’s still a thing, and refunding them and all their supporters every cent they spent so far X 10 and then a pile of money for each day they spent in jail would approximate justice, but still wouldn’t be actual justice since the actual criminals, even as determined by the Federal court of Canada, are not on trial at all. One of them is occupying the office of PM as it happens.

