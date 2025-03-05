Saturday March Ist, 2025, Lincolnshire, England. The forecast is for clear skies and non stop sunshine all day. But I know different. After 20 years filming the creation of fake clouds, I know exactly what’s coming. If the Met Office says clear sky and sunlight, jet planes will swoop in to lay a barrage of milky white filth. This will expand into a sheet of featureless mist between the sun and the earth. Planet earth, where all life depends on sunlight for existence. The chemtrailers are literally stealing the light from our lives. At 7.30 I go out to feed the horses and take my phone; I’m too tired to bother with a bigger camera. Nevertheless the images captured are an accurate depiction of the shameless geo-engineering that has violated our every spring and summer for the last 20 years. Enjoy!

GREAT DAY AHEAD

March 1st 2025: Met Office forecast for a small village in Lincolnshire:

March is here and the sun is rising. A wonderful, sun-filled day ahead! The screenshot above speaks for itself. We are blessed: eight solid hours of cloudless sky and bright sunlight are expected (according to the climate-obsessed specialists at the Met Office). I am not fooled. Without fail, whenever a cloudless sky is promised a very different scenario takes place. Knowing what to expect, at 07:30 I walk outside to the paddock with my phone set on amera. The images below, by the way, have not been cropped, filtered or edited in any way.

07.38

And so it begins. This repulsive spectacle is an everyday occurrence during the spring and summer months in the Globalist Republic of Britain. What would -and should- be a beautiful spring morning is about to be erased. Aerosols containing nano-particles (tiny, microscopic materials) are being sprayed from jet planes equipped for this purpose. The nano-particles are toxic, often metallic, sometimes plastic. The particle sprays are designed to remain suspended in the air, and gradually expand into a pale shield that can block sunlight. Various tricks of physics and chemistry are in play, but only the details are complicated - the process is childishly simple, and happens in clear view, right above our heads.

After the horses, the hens and dogs are fed. Two hours later, after my own breakfast, I return to the paddock to see how the anticipated expansion has progressed. Once again, the image speaks for itself.

09:25

EAST

09:25 The briefly golden morning sky has gone. The murky white area (top right) was once the sun - now hidden behind a screen of thick, expanded spray. A dozen or more streams have been added, forming a sloppy matrix. This mist of toxins will not evaporate because it is not moisture-based. In fact it will gradually descend and enter the soil, the trees and plants, the water supply and the lungs of everything that breathes -including humans. [Read: Nanoplastic Contamination in Bird Lungs]

09:27

EAST at 09:27

DAYLIGHT ROBBERY

16:00 It’s four p.m. now. The daylight -if you can call it that- is fading. I’ve just finished walking the dogs after a long, gloomy Saturday that should have been glorious, under a featureless grey sky that should have been bright blue. All day the sprays kept coagulating -exactly as expected- until finally only grey was visible. (SEE IMAGE BELOW). This could easily be November, or any other month in the chemtrail calendar. This is how we are forced to live and breathe -in a fish-tank of atmospheric filth, spurted into our skies by fools without souls. Days, weeks, months- eventually years- of sunlight are stolen from us, and not a single politician dares speak of it.

15.54

EAST at 15.54 p

There’s not much else to say, short of screaming to high heaven. As demonstrated during Covid, we are no more than laboratory-rats where the elite are concerned. The experiments happen above our heads -in this case literally. Eight hours of precious sunshine have been wiped out by self-appointed weather gods. Met Office forecast be damned, from 9.30 onwards there was no sunshine. Of course, the Met Office could argue that there never was a cloud in the sky -which is technically true. Coagulated aerosol spray is not cloud. If you have a taste for such ironies, bear in mind that with most state-inflicted curses -migrant invasion; runaway inflation etc- the problem starts because you notice. Where geo-engineering is concerned, few seem to notice anything at all. Readers new to this topic are invited to read more detailed posts with some crucial historical info which are linked below:

They Fake the Weather and Blame You (November 2021)

Faking Weather and the Climate Hoax (April 2024)

Extreme Weather Created by Your Government (May 2024)

Engineered Storms to Destroy UK Summer (June 2024)

This Week’s Clouds Are Sponsored (July 2024)

I honestly don’t know how we go about fighting this assault on our health; this brazen daylight robbery. The game began, as described in the articles linked above, over 60 years ago. Weather manipulation has now evolved into an established, ongoing crime against humanity that prompts only shrugs -as if sunlight doesn’t matter. Ye gods! After 20 years watching I am too weary to muster any more rage. I can barely express my disgust at what amoral scientists will do in the service of predatory governments. They have turned our very heaven into a sewer. Children and youngsters -their eyes perpetually lowered, fixated upon their personal, beeping, hand-held universe- grow up think a vile grey fog overhead is the normal, natural environment. Is this the best we can do? Is this in any way acceptable?

Written by Ian Andrew-Patrick

March 5, 2025