Well, well, well, look who’s partying in Tehran. It’s Canada’s own Charlotte Kates, the international coordinator of the Samidoun network, the overseas recruitment and propaganda arm of the terrorist-listed Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Samidoun is banned in Germany, terrorist-listed in Israel and barred from entering Europe, but happily headquartered in Vancouver.

Samidoun’s association with the PFLP is unambiguous and the PLFP’s terrorist credentials are impeccable - suicide bombings airline hijackings, the lot. More recently, the PFLP participated in the Hamas-coordinated mass slaughters of last October 7, and the PFLP is holding the two youngest hostages Hamas and its friends captured back then, four-year-old Ariel Bibas and his baby brother Kfir, who was ten months old when he was captured.

