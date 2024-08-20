Dear Canada. Here's an idea. How about we just enforce the law?
Well, well, well, look who’s partying in Tehran. It’s Canada’s own Charlotte Kates, the international coordinator of the Samidoun network, the overseas recruitment and propaganda arm of the terrorist-listed Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Samidoun is banned in Germany, terrorist-listed in Israel and barred from entering Europe, but happily headquartered in Vancouver.
Samidoun’s association with the PFLP is unambiguous and the PLFP’s terrorist credentials are impeccable - suicide bombings airline hijackings, the lot. More recently, the PFLP participated in the Hamas-coordinated mass slaughters of last October 7, and the PFLP is holding the two youngest hostages Hamas and its friends captured back then, four-year-old Ariel Bibas and his baby brother Kfir, who was ten months old when he was captured.