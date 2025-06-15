Death to Iran’s Regime
Iran kidnapped our diplomats, bombed our Marines, abducted and tortured our people, brutally killing them in the most grotesque ways, because its regime believes in “Death to America.” Not as a metaphor or a complicated relationship, but as violently graphic as the Muslim terrorists jumping up and down on the body of Navy diver Robert Stethem and then putting up a microphone to his face to broadcast the screams or removing the skin from the face of Colonel William R. Higgins before castrating, killing him and dumping his body near a mosque.
That’s ‘Death to America’.