Iran kidnapped our diplomats, bombed our Marines, abducted and tortured our people, brutally killing them in the most grotesque ways, because its regime believes in “Death to America.” Not as a metaphor or a complicated relationship, but as violently graphic as the Muslim terrorists jumping up and down on the body of Navy diver Robert Stethem and then putting up a microphone to his face to broadcast the screams or removing the skin from the face of Colonel William R. Higgins before castrating, killing him and dumping his body near a mosque.

That’s ‘Death to America’.

