For Jews, the accusation of genocide against Israel isn’t just a political disagreement—it’s a gut punch that reverberates through history and personal memory. Many Jews today are the children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, a trauma that claimed six million lives in an industrialized genocide under Nazi Germany. The Holocaust’s shadow looms large, with over 70% of Jewish families worldwide directly touched by its horrors, according to the Claims Conference’s 2023 survey on Holocaust survivor descendants. To hear Israel—often seen as the ultimate refuge and redemption after the Holocaust—accused of the very crime that nearly erased their people feels like a betrayal of history itself.

