Kennedy noted that, at Trump’s direction, HHS had launched an expansive research effort including “hundreds of scientists from around the world” to explore rising rates of autism diagnoses. Kennedy said on April 16 that autism is an epidemic and criticized people who attribute the jump largely or solely to better screening and diagnostic criteria.

During an April 16 address, Kennedy also said that autism “destroys families” and “our children.” “These are kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet,” Kennedy said during the briefing.

