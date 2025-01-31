Sky News host Rowan Dean has reacted to news of billionaire Elon Musk being nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for protecting free speech. “Elon Musk, who bought the ultra-censorious app Twitter, fired 80 per cent of its woke staff, all the censors and fraudulent fact-checkers and returned it to the people to use to express themselves free of Chinese-style control and manipulation,” he said. “So, I was delighted to see that Elon Musk has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 for protecting free speech.”

