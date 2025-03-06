Well, folks, if you ever needed proof that the Democrat Party has truly shuffled off this mortal coil, last night’s spectacle during President Donald Trump’s fabulous address to Congress was the smoking gun—or perhaps the smoking ruin of a once-respectable political institution. What we witnessed wasn’t just a party in disarray; it was a full-on, cringe-inducing implosion, a tantrum so pathetic that a toddler could’ve scripted it when denied an extra scoop of ice cream. Trump stood there, basking in the glow of a mandate larger than Joe Biden’s ego, delivering a commanding and electrifying speech. At the same time, the Democrats flailed around like drama club rejects who had forgotten their lines.

Let’s set the scene: Trump, in all his golden-haired glory, strode into the House chamber on March 4, 2025, to remind America why they handed him the keys to the White House—again. He spoke of cutting egg prices (because apparently that’s the hill Biden chose to die on), unleashing American energy, and slapping tariffs on anyone who dares not to make their widgets in the good ol’ U.S.A. It was a speech dripping with red-meat MAGA goodness, clocking in at a record-breaking one hour and forty minutes—the longest joint address ever, because when you’re winning, why rush? And the crowd? Oh, they loved it—Republicans chanting “USA! USA!” while independents nodded along, likely wondering why they ever doubted the man. A CBS poll showed that 76% of viewers approved, and even CNN, bless their biased little hearts, admitted that 69% had a positive reaction. Trump was on fire, and America was here for it.

And then there were the Democrats. Oh, the Democrats. What a disgrace. What an absolute train wreck of a performance. They couldn’t even pretend to play nice for an hour and a half. Instead, they turned the chamber into their own personal circus of petulance. Rep. Al Green of Texas—because of course it’d be Texas—decided to kick things off by shouting, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” like some unhinged street preacher. House Speaker Mike Johnson, with the patience of a saint, had the sergeant-at-arms haul Green out faster than you can say “decorum.” But that was just the appetizer. Half a dozen stormed out like sulky teenagers, while others waved signs. “No King!” read Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s whiteboard, because apparently, she thinks Trump’s crown is in the mail. Rep. Maxwell Frost strutted around in a “No Kings Live Here” t-shirt, which is rich coming from a guy whose party spent years bowing to the altar of Obama.

Let’s discuss the optics, shall we? Democrat congresswomen dressed in pink—almost as if auditioning for a Barbie reboot—sat there with stone faces, refusing to clap even when Trump promised to improve life for, you know, actual Americans. Others wore blue and yellow for Ukraine because nothing says “we care about our constituents” like transforming a domestic policy speech into a foreign aid fashion show. They brought guests—fired federal workers, Medicaid sob stories—as if parading human props could somehow erase the fact that Trump won every battleground state and the popular vote by “big numbers,” as he put it. Newsflash, geniuses: America didn’t buy your sob story in November, and they’re not buying it now.

The pièce de résistance? The walkouts. More than a handful of these clowns just got up and left, as if fleeing Trump’s words would magically undo his landslide. Rep. Seth Moulton, a supposed “moderate,” bolted when Trump touted military support—ironic for a Marine vet who’d rather grandstand than salute. Meanwhile, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries later lamented that Trump’s speech was “one of the most divisive in history,” which is peak projection from a guy whose party spent the night proving they’re incapable of unity. Sen. Elissa Slotkin, chosen for the official Democratic response, droned on about “reckless change” from a podium that screamed “I’d rather be anywhere else.” It was so dull that even the fired VA worker she brought as a prop probably nodded off.

This wasn’t resistance; it was a requiem. The Democrats didn’t just disgrace their party—they buried it. Trump’s speech was a victory lap, a masterclass in leadership, and they responded with a meltdown that would make a Real Housewives reunion look dignified. They heckled, jeered, and held up their little signs like kids at a protest who don’t know what they’re upset about. And for what? To prove they’re still relevant? Spoiler alert: they’re not. The party of FDR and JFK is dead, replaced by a gaggle of sanctimonious crybabies who’d rather clutch their pearls than face reality. Trump’s America is here, and they’re stuck in the past, grasping their Kamala Harris body pillows and weeping into their soy lattes.

Let’s be honest: this party has been on life support for years, and last night they pulled the plug themselves. They had a chance to pretend at least to maintain some dignity, to sit there and endure like adults while Trump outlined a vision that, whether you agree or not, clearly resonates with the country. Instead, they opted for chaos, proving once and for all that they’re not a serious opposition—they’re a punchline. Trump’s speech was outstanding because it was bold, unapologetic, and triumphant. The Democrats’ response was a disgrace because it was petty, fractured, and irrelevant. If this is their strategy to regain power, good luck in the 2026 midterm election. They’ll need it—along with a miracle, some courage, and perhaps an entirely new party. Rest in pieces, Dems. You’ve earned it.

By: Amil Imani

March 5, 2025