The ruling class of Denmark is taking one giant leap into tyranny and will be the first to tax cow farts. It isn’t just the cow farts either. Pigs and sheep emissions will also be taxed.

This new tax on farmers over greenhouse gases produced by their livestock is the first of its kind Taxation Minister Jeppe Bruus has announced, and will start in 2030. That should give farmers sufficient time to end the production of animal products humans depend on to thrive in this increasingly artificial world. Somehow, the rulers want the slaves to believe that taxing the farts of animals will somehow lower emissions by 70%.

