In every western country 50% want all the illegal immigrants deported immediately. All of them. Not one left. If the media were honest, if people knew the truth, it would be 90%, a crashing societal-wide consensus: end all immigration, legal and illegal, now.

Our sisters, Ireland, the U.K., France and Germany are in the same state. They too are ready to fall, their debts insurmountable, their bureaucracies flatly criminal. Anyone rightly positioned, is on the take. Women and children are groomed and raped, killed, their bodies desecrated right in front of our police and they do nothing. IF the criminals are arrested they are released within months despite charges that would put a citizen in jail for life. Our beaches are now filth, our cities filled with Muslims screaming about the genocidal maniacs in Palestine, and our hospitals, libraries and university halls filled with homeless and howling migrants.

