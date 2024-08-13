Immediately clamping down on the sad remains of British free speech, the director of public prosecutions of England and Wales, Stephen Parkinson, chillingly warned that sharing and retweeting online material of the riots was a serious offense that would lead to arrest. Within a few days, Starmer's ramped-up special unit had managed to arrest, try and sentence a British rioter to three years in prison for punching a police officer. Yet, the murderer of the three Southport girls, Axel Rudakubana, will only go on trial next year, while rape victims in the UK, including little children, wait an average of 358 days before their rapists go on trial.

Using the ongoing protests across Britain to crack down -- one-sidedly -- on basic rights, Starmer has successfully exacerbated racial conflict, inflamed tensions, created division, penalized free speech and neatly sneezed at legitimate concerns.

