Clinical trials — funded by the U.S. government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — are set to begin for a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine targeting the H5N1 bird flu virus. Immunologist and biochemist Jessica Rose, Ph.D., said the new vaccine has “major red flags.” She told The Defender, “Self-amplifying mRNA products should not be used. This is an absolute disaster waiting to happen.”

“These experimental injections must not receive further regulatory approval for humans or animals if we are to prevent another public health disaster. All self-amplifying mRNA injections currently available for humans and animals should be immediately withdrawn until comprehensive, long-term safety studies are conducted.”

